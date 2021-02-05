Strs Ohio Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Perspecta by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.