Strs Ohio Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of American Finance Trust worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $841.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.07%. This is an increase from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

