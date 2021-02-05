Strs Ohio Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 590.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $10,482,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

