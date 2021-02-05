Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

FHI stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

