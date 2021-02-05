Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,602.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

