Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 15,470 Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $81.66 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

