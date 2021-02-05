StrongBox Wealth LLC Invests $261,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 231 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock traded up $21.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,282.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,657. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,170.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,048.39.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

