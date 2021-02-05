StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

VTEB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.35. 842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,567. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72.

