StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.89. 9,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

