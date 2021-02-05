Stride (NYSE:LRN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Stride from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE LRN opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Stride has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Stride by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.