Streamr Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $51.13 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

