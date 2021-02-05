Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,295 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 1.00% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.