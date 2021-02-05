Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

