Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 48,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,034.66, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.