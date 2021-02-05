Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 306 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $91.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

