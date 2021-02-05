Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.90 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $389.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.58. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a PE ratio of 499.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.