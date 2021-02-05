Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,276,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $314.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.03. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $314.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

