Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,581 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,957 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 517,252 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

