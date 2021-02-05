Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 197.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

