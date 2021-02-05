Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.42. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.