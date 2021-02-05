Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,241 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

