Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $6,912,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,405,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $4,754,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $137.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23.

