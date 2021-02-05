Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,356 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 79.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.