Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 395.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

