Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 117,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 91,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,551,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

