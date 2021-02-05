Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,836,000 after purchasing an additional 128,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $854.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $825.29 and a 200 day moving average of $652.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 292.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,425,315.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.10, for a total value of $2,388,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,619,285.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,804 shares of company stock worth $115,165,470. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

