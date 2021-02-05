Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

