STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.90 on Thursday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

