STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
STR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. STR has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
STR Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.