STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

STR stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. STR has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get STR alerts:

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.