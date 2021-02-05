Stora Enso Oyj’s (SEOAY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

