Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $69,338.34. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,001.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

