Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,187 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 881% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LX. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

LX opened at $9.50 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 229.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

