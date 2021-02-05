Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Chubb (NYSE:CB) Board

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.73. 3,181,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

