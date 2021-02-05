Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $10.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 15,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

