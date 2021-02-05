Steven A. Leveen Sells 10,000 Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $390,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $18.80 on Friday. Koss Co. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $127.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 1.08% of Koss at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.