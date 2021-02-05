Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SBT opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $247.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 745,013 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

