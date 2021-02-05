State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $757.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $788.85 and a 200 day moving average of $732.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,530 shares of company stock worth $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

