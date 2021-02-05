State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 5,900 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $197.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

