State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CME opened at $193.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.