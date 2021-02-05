State of Michigan Retirement System Has $48.80 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,451 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 206,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 22,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $120.76. 92,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

