State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.94. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

