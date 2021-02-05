State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,516,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.17.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.