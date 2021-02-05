State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 325.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after buying an additional 1,778,507 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after buying an additional 2,564,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,243,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,071,000 after purchasing an additional 689,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

