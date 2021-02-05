Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 134.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

