Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,335 shares of company stock valued at $402,492 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standard Motor Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

