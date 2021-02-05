Stakinglab (LABX) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $899.12 and $127.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

