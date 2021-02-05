STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 1,589 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $111.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.29 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $65,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

