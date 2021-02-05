SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

SSAAY opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

