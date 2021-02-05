Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,525,307.56 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.

On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80.

On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45.

On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

