Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $1,525,307.56 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 25th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85.
- On Friday, January 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,198,560.00.
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45.
- On Monday, November 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66.
Shares of Square stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.34, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
