SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

